Police search for two suspects of armed gas station robbery

College Station police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Around 10:41 p.m., it was reported the store clerk and a customer were approached by two men at the Valero at 603 Harvey Rd.

One man displayed a semi-automatic pistol. The men demanded the clerk open the cash register.

The suspects left the scene with an unknown amount of money before officers arrived.

No one was injured in the incident.

College Station Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case.

