Highlanders cruise past Concordia JV - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders cruise past Concordia JV

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 14 McLennan Highlanders opened on a 10-0 run and never looked back as they defeated the Concordia University JV Tornadoes 119-58 tonight at The Highlands.

The Highlanders broke the game open early and lead by 20 midway through the first half. McLennan continued to pull away and had the game in hand by halftime, leading 63-20. The second half was much the same as the Highlanders cruised to the 61-point victory.

Freshman Antoine Banks led the way for the Highlanders scoring 25 points including seven 3-pointers. Fellow freshmen Jordan Skipper-Brown and Marquez Cooper scored 15 and 12 points, respectively. Freshman Garrett Shaw scored 11 and sophomore Daniel Pinho Severo added 10.

McLennan opens conference play Saturday, hosting Ranger. Women’s action begins at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.

