Central Texas nonprofit wants to 'Say Yes to Education'

A local nonprofit is looking at a national nonprofit to better education and to send more students to college in Central Texas.

Prosper Waco is considering implementing the Say Yes to Education initiative.

Executive Director Matthew Polk said it's a model to follow that helps schools, nonprofits and businesses come together to support high school students, financially and mentally, so they have a better chance to go to college.

"A lot of it is about rethinking the way that we're using the dollars that we have locally in a more effective way which means being very careful about tracking the results we get for students across a variety of programs and looking at what are we investing in various programs whether it's inside the schools or outside the schools," Polk said.

Polk said Say Yes to Education has helped several cities across the country including Buffalo, NY and Philadelphia, PA.

"They have a lot of knowledge and learning that they've done by working with these other communities that they can bring to the table to provide a framework for Waco," Polk said.

Polk said while they are still in the early stages of planning for the Say Yes to Education initiative, he has already started the conversation about it with schools, nonprofits and businesses in the area.

