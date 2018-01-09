January is National Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating citizens about self-defense options that could save their lives.

Lance Yager owns Select Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Waco. He's been practicing martial arts for more than two decades and says the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to be aware of your surroundings.

He also suggests making eye contact with as many people as you can throughout the day.

"If they catch you with your eyes down on your phone or maybe looking in your car or something like that, then they've got an advantage to close the distance on you," said Yager. "If you make eye contact with them, you can really quickly find out situations that you might feel uncomfortable and just create distance between you and that situation."

If you'd like to learn some self-defense techniques that could help you protect yourself from an attacker, select Jiu Jitsu Academy is offering a Women's Self Defense Course toward the end of the month.

