Caught on camera: Video shows teen shoved into trunk of car

Harris County officials are asking for help identifying the teens seen in a video shoved another teen into the trunk of a car.

The video, posted to YouTube, shows the teens in a parking lot, chasing the teen that would eventually be shoved into the trunk of a car.

The video, according to KTRK, was taken in the parking lot of the Popeye's restaurant on the Tomball Parkway near Spring-Cypress Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the teens to determine if the incident was a prank or an actual crime.

