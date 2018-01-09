Caught on camera: Video shows teen shoved into trunk of car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Caught on camera: Video shows teen shoved into trunk of car

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Harris County officials are asking for help identifying the teens seen in a video shoved another teen into the trunk of a car. 

The video, posted to YouTube, shows the teens in a parking lot, chasing the teen that would eventually be shoved into the trunk of a car.

The video, according to KTRK, was taken in the parking lot of the Popeye's restaurant on the Tomball Parkway near Spring-Cypress Road. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the teens to determine if the incident was a prank or an actual crime.

