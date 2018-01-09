Report: Gov. Greg Abbott announces grant funding for rifle-resistant vests for TX officers

Governor Greg Abbott has announced grant funding that is expected to provide rifle-resistant vests to over 30,000 Texas police officers.

NBC-DFW reported Tuesday that Abbott announced the $23 million grant will provide vests statewide.

In Central Texas...

Bellmead will be receiving 21 vests

Belton will be receiving 35 vests

Harker Heights will be receiving 55 vests

Hillsboro will be receiving 27 vests

Killeen will be receiving 225 vests

Lacy Lakeview will be receiving 20 vests

Morgan's Point Resort will be receiving 10 vests

Texas A&M - College Station will be receiving 81 vests

Waco will be receiving 92 vests

"My top priority as governor is to keep our communities safe, and I thank the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to make that possible," said Abbott. "The job of our law enforcement community is becoming more difficult as the threats our officers face continue to increase. The State of Texas will not sit idly by and tolerate these actions against officers who are simply doing their job to uphold the law and protect the people of Texas. That is why I’m proud to present these grants to Police Department’s across Texas so they can equip their officers with the life-saving equipment they deserve."

