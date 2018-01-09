Report: Gov. Greg Abbott announces grant funding for rifle-resistant vests for TX officers

Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.More >>
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.
After the quake, a tsunami advisory was issued for points in the Caribbean. It has since been cancelled.
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.
