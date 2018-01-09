Garage fire displaces family - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A garage fire has displaced two people in Temple.

Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Loop Drive in Temple around 12:39 p.m. When firefighters responded, there was heavy smoke and flames from the detached garage. 

The damage and loss are estimated to be at $30,000. Fire investigators believe that the fire started in a closet in the garage. 

No injuries were reported. 

