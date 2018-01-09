Garage fire displaces family

A garage fire has displaced two people in Temple.

Firefighters responded to the 3900 block of Loop Drive in Temple around 12:39 p.m. When firefighters responded, there was heavy smoke and flames from the detached garage.

The damage and loss are estimated to be at $30,000. Fire investigators believe that the fire started in a closet in the garage.

No injuries were reported.

