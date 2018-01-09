Water may be shut off for 80 homes where waterlines will be installed

The Harker Heights Fire Department said that some areas will have the water shut off due to the installation of waterlines.

On Wednesday, the water on Thunderbird Drive, Chippewa Drive, Omaha Drive, Pontiac Drive, Catawba Loop, Wilderness Drive, and Modoc Drive at Mountain Lion will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The fire department said that city contractors will be installing waterlines and valves.

A boil water notice will be issued for these roads as well.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.