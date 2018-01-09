District Attorney's Office: Attorney for biker on trial intends - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

District Attorney's Office: Attorney for biker on trial intends to withdraw from case

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
The defense attorney for a Twin Peaks biker intends to withdraw from his case, according to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office. 

Casey Gotro, the attorney for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, intends to withdraw from his case. A hearing is expected to be held Thursday, per the DA's office. 

A mistrial was declared on Nov. 10 after a jury couldn't reach a verdict. 

