District Attorney's Office: Attorney for biker on trial intends to withdraw from case

The defense attorney for a Twin Peaks biker intends to withdraw from his case, according to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

Casey Gotro, the attorney for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, intends to withdraw from his case. A hearing is expected to be held Thursday, per the DA's office.

A mistrial was declared on Nov. 10 after a jury couldn't reach a verdict.

