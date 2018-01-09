Christus St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center opens in Atlanta, Texas

With the snip of a scissor, the Christus St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center opened on Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta, Texas.

The facility is a $220,000 investment by Christus Health, Atlanta Hospital Authority and the Atlanta Economic Development Corporation.

The Outpatient Rehabilitation Center is located next to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta.

Christus St. Michael Hospital has been a part of Atlanta for 5 years and officials says the new Rehab center provides better services for the

Cass County community.

"Access to care is a big hindrance if you have to go outside a community to get it," aid Thomas McKinney, hospital administrator. "That again was impetuous of our expansion."

