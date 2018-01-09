Baylor tennis adds Chilean Soto to roster

Baylor men’s tennis head coach Matt Knoll announced the addition of Matias Soto to the 2018 roster Tuesday afternoon.

“With his competitive pedigree Matias had his choice of the top universities,” Knoll said. “Baylor’s combination of a world-class private school and a tennis program producing Grand Slam tennis champions like John Peers were exactly what he was searching for at this important time in his life. We are truly blessed to have him join our team.”

A native from Copiapo, Chile, Soto is immediately eligible to compete with the team after signing a National Letter of Intent in November.

Soto has a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 58 and won the ITF Championship in Florence, Italy last year. He also competed at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2017 in the junior championships. Playing for his home country of Chile, Soto played in the South American Championship and at the World Cup. He was a finalist on the Nike Junior Tour in 2011.

Soto will enter a BU program that has won 13 Big 12 Conference regular season titles and eight tournament crowns over the 21-year history of the league. Under head coach Matt Knoll’s guidance, Baylor has become one of the nation's most successful collegiate men's tennis teams over the past 15 seasons (2002-17). During that span, the Bears have reached the NCAA Championship semifinals five times, winning the national championship in 2004, and reaching at least the round of 16 in 14 of those 15 years.