Aggies' Hillsman named SEC player of the week

Texas A&M senior center Khaalia Hillsman was named SEC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday, after she averaged 25.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over two games. She shot 16-of-19 (.842) from the field and 19-of-22 (.864) from the line, helping the Aggies to two wins and scoring 20+ points each time.

Hillsman set a career-high with 31 points in the Aggies’ 82-73 win at Auburn on Jan. 7, making 10-of-11 shots from the field, the third best single-game shooting performance at Texas A&M. She had 10 rebounds, marking her 19th career double-double, which moves her up to a tie for second on the Texas A&M career list.

The Chicago native scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 74-70 win over Kentucky at Reed Arena on Jan. 4, grabbing nine rebounds. Over the course of the week, she moved from 10th to eighth on Texas A&M’s career rebound list, and increased her streak to 92 consecutive games started.

This is the second career Player of the Week honor for Hillsman, after earning the honor on Feb. 14, 2017. She is the first Aggie to earn SEC Player of the Week honors this season, and joins Chennedy Carter, who is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, as Aggies who have received weekly honors this season.

Hillsman and the Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 11 to host No. 6 Tennessee at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena.