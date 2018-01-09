Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Bell County Jail) (Source: Bell County Jail)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man in Bell County has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child. 

Temple police said that the mother of the victim reached out to officers and told them that her son had been sexually assaulted by a family friend which she identified as Raymundo Toledo. The victim reported that he had sexual contact with the suspect at a location in Temple. The incident happened in Sept. of 2012 and several times after. 

The victim was 12-years-old at the time of the initial assault. 

Toledo was arrested and charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly