Man arrested and charged with indecency with a child

A man in Bell County has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

Temple police said that the mother of the victim reached out to officers and told them that her son had been sexually assaulted by a family friend which she identified as Raymundo Toledo. The victim reported that he had sexual contact with the suspect at a location in Temple. The incident happened in Sept. of 2012 and several times after.

The victim was 12-years-old at the time of the initial assault.

Toledo was arrested and charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.