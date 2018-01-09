Sheriff's office: Bomb scare actually box of bibles with letter referring to police as 'impoverished smurfs'

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office said that a bomb scare early Tuesday at the courthouse was actually a box of bibles.

The sheriff's office said that a DPS officer came into the courthouse and saw a box on a bench on the west side of the courthouse. After a short investigation, deputies said they decided to use the "Better Safe than Sorry" method would be used.

The McLennan County Bomb Squad was called and responded to the scene. The team discovered that the box contained bibles.

A card inside the box explained that the bibles were for the Fairfield police department. The person who gifted them referred to police as "impoverished smurfs" - which caused officials to take extra precautions initially.

The sheriff's office said they are appreciative of the bibles despite the person's reasoning gifting them.

They also added that no crime has been committed, therefore no charges will be filed or pursued.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.