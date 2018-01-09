La Vega coach says reports of him stepping down premature, still in discussions

La Vega Head Football Coach Willie Williams told Central Texas News Now that reports of him stepping down are premature.

The coach said that as of now, he is in discussions with the school about the possibility of him stepping aside as head football coach, but remaining the school's athletic director.

La Vega lost 46-39 to Carthage in the U.I.L 4A D1 semi-finals in 2017.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.