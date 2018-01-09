Waco police continue search for 42-year-old woman

Waco police are continuing to search for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 21 in 2017.

Stephanie Torres was last seen leaving her residence in the 700 block of Rusk St. in her blue-grey 2006 Kia.

She left her wallet and cell phone behind. The family believes she was intoxicated when she left and may be in danger to herself.

Police believe Torres was dating a tall, thin man with grey hair named Bruce who often rides a bike around East Waco. Police are also asking for information on this man.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Thompson at 254-750-7500.

