Father and son run from home during armed burglary

A father and son ran from their home during an armed robbery in the 900 block of S. 33 St. in Temple.

On Jan. 7, officers responded to a call of shots fired to find a burglary victim who said two people entered his home around 4:53 a.m.

The victim and his son ran from the home, leaving the suspects inside. Outside, they split up as his son tried to get help from neighbors.

The man said someone started shooting and he took cover behind a tree.

The suspects left in a dark-colored SUV. No suspect description was given.

When police arrived, they found three bullet holes in a neighboring house. The house was occupied at the time but no injuries were reported.

Officers were not able to find any bullets.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.