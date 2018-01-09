Police: Two men attempted to rob woman at gunpoint in her bedroom

Temple police are investigating after two men broke into a home and tried to rob a woman at gunpoint in her bedroom early Sunday morning.

Around 4:05 a.m. A woman told officers two men wearing hoodies drawn around their faces broke into the home in the 1300 block of N. 12 St. through the back door.

One of the men went into the woman's bedroom and held her at possible gunpoint. The woman reported it was not clear if the man actually had a gun.

The men asked for money and keys to a 2017 Dodge Charger. The woman said the suspects left through the back door after she told them she did not have any money or the keys to the Dodge, which does not belong to her.

The Temple Police Department is continuing to investigate.

