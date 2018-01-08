Mack Brown selected to College Football Hall of Fame - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mack Brown selected to College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (AP) - Coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown have been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a class of 13 that includes former players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson.

Brown won 244 games in a 30-year head coaching career at four schools that featured 16 seasons and a national championship at Texas.

Beamer built Virginia Tech football into a national power, taking over the program in 1987 and leading the Hokies to a BCS championship game in 1999. His 280 victories rank sixth in FBS history.

The rest of the class includes Trevor Cobb of Rice; Kerry Collins of Penn State; Dave Dickenson of Montana; Dana Howard of Illinois; Paul Palmer of Temple; Matt Stinchcomb of Georgia; Aaron Taylor of Nebraska; Matt Tjeerdsma, who coached Austin College and Northwest Missouri State; and Michigan's Charles Woodson, whose selection was announced Sunday.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   
