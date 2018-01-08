Baylor athletics celebrates 3.2 average GPA

The fall 2017 semester was another successful one for Baylor University student-athletes, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to academic achievement.

In addition to having 23 student-athletes representing nine sport programs achieve the ultimate goal of a degree in December, Baylor student-athletes combined to earn a 3.2 grade point average (GPA) or better for the seventh consecutive semester.

The Bears’ 3.25 GPA is the fourth-highest accomplished in a fall semester and the seventh-best GPA overall. Baylor student-athletes have had a 3.0 GPA or higher for 19 consecutive semesters.

“I am proud of the continued success our student-athletes have displayed in the classroom,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said. “Maintaining a 3.2 GPA for seven consecutive semesters is a testament to their hard work and dedication. This academic achievement reflects the emphasis our Student-Athlete Center for Excellence staff and coaches place upon best preparing Baylor student-athletes for a future beyond college athletics.”

In the fall semester alone, 35 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA, 75 student-athletes recorded a personal best GPA and 304 recorded a 3.0 GPA or better. A total of 106 student-athletes were named to the Baylor Dean’s List.

Five Baylor sport programs, acrobatics and tumbling, men’s cross country, equestrian, football and baseball, recorded their highest GPA of any fall semester. Equestrian posted its highest semester GPA overall, as 10 student-athletes earned a 4.0 GPA, 25 were named to the Dean’s List and 32 recorded a 3.0 GPA or better.

Baylor athletics has also led the Big 12 Conference in Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the fourth-straight year and the eighth time overall with a score of 89.

Fall 2017 Sport-by-Sport Semester Highlights:

Acrobatics and Tumbling – Highest fall GPA, 11th consecutive semester with a team GPA above 3.0, one December graduate

Baseball – Highest fall GPA, 11 consecutive years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above, three December graduates

Men’s Basketball – Three players with a 3.0 GPA or above, one December graduate

Women’s Basketball – Second-highest semester GPA

Men’s Cross Country – Highest fall GPA, third-highest team GPA

Women’s Cross Country – Second-highest fall GPA, third-highest team GPA

Equestrian – Highest team GPA in school history, highest fall team GPA, 10 consecutive years with a GPA of 3.0 or above, three December graduates

Football – Highest fall GPA, second-highest team GPA, nine December graduates

Men’s Golf – Third-highest team GPA, fifth consecutive semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher

Women’s Golf – Eighth consecutive semester with a team GPA of 3.5 or above, one December graduate

Soccer – Third-highest fall GPA, 11 years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above, one December graduate

Softball – 15 years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above

Men’s Tennis – 13 consecutive years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above

Women’s Tennis – 13 consecutive years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above

Men’s Track and Field – Second-highest fall GPA, fourth-highest team GPA, three December graduates

Women’s Track and Field – 11 years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above

Volleyball – Eight years with a team GPA of 3.0 or above, one December graduate