UMHB women's basketball earns conference honor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Hannah Holt has been named American Southwest Conference West Division player of the Week for the week ending January 7th. This is the third ASC player of the week honor for Holt this season.

Holt, a sophomore guard from Lumberton High School, averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in leading the Cru to wins over Louisiana College and Belhaven University last week. She had double-doubles in both games and added two assists and two steals. Holt scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards in the win over LC. Holt added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over the Blazers.

The Cru women are 13-2 overall and 6-1 in ASC play on the season. UMHB will take a nine-game winning streak into the start of ASC West Division play this week. The Cru will take on Hardin-Simmons Thursday night in Abilene before closing out the week at McMurry University on Saturday.