Aggie basketball prepares for Kentucky

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hits the road this week for back-to-back contests, the first coming Tuesday when the Aggies travel to Rupp Arena to battle No. 21 Kentucky at 6 p.m.

The contest will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman calling the play-by-play action, Jay Bilas providing commentary and Laura Rutledge reporting. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The Aggies (11-4, 0-3 SEC) will looking to break into the win column in SEC play as well as bounce back from a heart-breaking loss to LSU that featured a miraculous last, off-balance 3-point basket by the Tigers just before the final buzzer. Junior Tyler Davis leads the way for A&M after producing his fifth double-double of the season with a 19-point, 13-rebound effort against LSU.

Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 SEC) is also looking to rebound on the court after the Wildcats fell 76-65 on Saturday during their most recent outing at No. 22 Tennessee. UK was the media pick to win the SEC in a preseason poll of media that covers the league, while A&M was slotted third.

