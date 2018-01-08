Tough love means results for Mexia Hoops - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tough love means results for Mexia Hoops

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
MEXIA, TX (KXXV) -

Ask the Mexia Black Cats to describe their basketball coach and you'll get one answer

"Coach La Touche?" said senior guard Davion Carter, " Loud!"

Second year man Andre LaTouche has his team at 18-2 and there's no denying the man has pipes.

"It's hard for me to keep quiet sometimes," explains the coach.

In fact, Mexia's gym has two constants, LaTouche's volumce and player discipline.

"You just have to play good cop and bad cop sometimes."

Senior guards Davion and Travion carter say the approach makes their cats kings of the jungle.

"Just knowing someone's going to always be on your tail during the game -- you don't want to mess up," said Travion, "or you're coming out so you better try your best and play your best."

Just because he's rough, doesn't mean LaTouche isn't aware of how he comes across.

"I might be a little mean at the beginning but I always follow it up with something positive and I think they understand after you sit down and explain to them what they did wrong and how to fix what they need to fix."

Or that his players don't know how to handle the head cat.

"Just don't look at him while he hollering -- just listen to him -- listen to what he says not how he says it," explained Travion.

"He's loud and obnoxious but its all love," shared Davion with a laugh.

With 39 wins over the last 2 years, three A hoops could have a perennial problem on their hands.

"I hope [to be at Mexia a long time]. It's easy. these kids play so hard and they buy in to what you want on the court and off the court and when you have guys like that you can win games."

The Black Cats next game is Jan 9 against Corsicana at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m..

  • Alabama rides wave in 26-23 OT thriller against Georgia

    Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

  • Baylor prepare for road revenge against WVU

    Baylor basketball hit the road to take on (2) West Virginia Tuesday. Coach Scott Drew's team has a colored history with the Mountaineers. WVU has won 3 of the last 4 matchups including an 89 to 68 upset last season when Baylor was 15-0 and ranked number one in the nation. The Bears committed 29 turnovers in that game, something Drew can laugh about now, but not then. "Hopefully we got all our turnovers out there for last year and this year." Players like senior guard Man...More >>
  • Rockets edge Bulls on the road

    Eric Gordon and Chris Paul each had 24 points and nine assists, Gerald Green scored 22 and the Houston Rockets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-107 on Monday night.

