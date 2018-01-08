Driver tries to put car in park, drives into restaurant - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Driver tries to put car in park, drives into restaurant

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

No one was hurt after a car drove into a restaurant Monday evening.

It happened at the Subway at Central Texas Marketplace in Waco. 

Waco police on the scene said that a woman was trying to put the car in park when she went into drive instead. 

It is not clear on if there will be any charges. 

