CTX woman seeks answers after vandals target uncle's headstone

A Central Texas family is looking for answers after their loved one's headstone was vandalized.

Tarrah Bailey said she found the damage at her uncle's grave in the Bold Spring Cemetery near West last Friday.

According to Bailey, vandals removed the picture of Danny Ray Harris that was attacked to his headstone. Someone also damaged the car that's engraved in the stone and threw his potted plant over the fence.

She said this vandalism occurred between Christmas and Jan. 5.

"He was a sweet, kind-hearted person. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. Even if they did him wrong. He will still help them. I was just devastated," Bailey said.

The family is offering $500 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. If you have any information, contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

