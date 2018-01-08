Puppy found in trash can with ears cut off finds a new role

A puppy who was found in a trash can with her ears cut off in Corsicana has found a new role.

The Corsicana Veterinary Clinic posted an update on the puppy Collins, named for the street she was found on.

Collins was found on Nov. 27. The puppy was found with her ears cut off and badly infected. She was also infested with fleas and extremely hungry. The vet clinic said that applications to adopt Collins were coming in from all around the country. Collins, who vets believe is a pit bull, is staying local.

Collins was adopted by Heritage Oaks Retirement Village in Corsicana where she will serve as a full-time "therapist."

