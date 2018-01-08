Ex-Baylor QB Zach Smith transfers to Tulsa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Ex-Baylor QB Zach Smith transfers to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith has transferred to Tulsa and will be eligible to play in 2019.
    
Tulsa made the announcement in a news release on Monday, the day Smith enrolled in classes.
    
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery is a former Baylor offensive coordinator who recruited Smith to Baylor. Smith will sit out the upcoming season because of NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
    
The 6-3, 225-pound Smith played 18 games for Baylor the last two seasons, with 10 starts. In 2017, his best game was against Oklahoma. He completed 33 of 50 passes for a career-high 463 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-41 loss to the third-ranked Sooners. He finished the season with 1,471 yards and eight touchdowns passing in nine games.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

