Ex-Baylor QB Zach Smith transfers to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith has transferred to Tulsa and will be eligible to play in 2019.



Tulsa made the announcement in a news release on Monday, the day Smith enrolled in classes.



Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery is a former Baylor offensive coordinator who recruited Smith to Baylor. Smith will sit out the upcoming season because of NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.



The 6-3, 225-pound Smith played 18 games for Baylor the last two seasons, with 10 starts. In 2017, his best game was against Oklahoma. He completed 33 of 50 passes for a career-high 463 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-41 loss to the third-ranked Sooners. He finished the season with 1,471 yards and eight touchdowns passing in nine games.

