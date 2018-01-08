Ex-Baylor QB Zach Smith transfers to Tulsa

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Eric Gordon and Chris Paul each had 24 points and nine assists, Gerald Green scored 22 and the Houston Rockets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-107 on Monday night.More >>
Coaches Frank Beamer and Mack Brown have been selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a class of 13 that includes former players Ed Reed and Calvin Johnson. Brown won 244 games in a 30-year head coaching career at four schools that featured 16 seasons and a national championship at Texas.More >>
The fall 2017 semester was another successful one for Baylor University student-athletes, who continue to demonstrate their commitment to academic achievement.More >>
