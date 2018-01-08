YIKES! Rattlesnake found, killed in Waco neighborhood - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

YIKES! Rattlesnake found, killed in Waco neighborhood

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jose Vasquez/Nextdoor) (Source: Jose Vasquez/Nextdoor)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A large rattlesnake was found and killed in a Waco neighborhood.

Posted by a Nextdoor user, the snake was found near Apache Dr. and Ritchie Rd. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly