Texas A&M reporter who went missing releases statement on disappearance

Courtney Roland, the Texas A&M sports reporter who went missing in Houston, has released a statement on the incident on Twitter.

On Friday I was released from Houston Methodist Medical Center. After undergoing five days of extensive testing, doctors determined I suffered an adverse reaction to my prescription medication. I am doing much better and look forward to returning back to work covering Texas A&M football for Rivals.com when the time is right. I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff at Houston Methodist for providing me with expert medical care. I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for your thoughts, prayers, and support. I would also like to thank the Houston Police Department for their efforts. My family and I are so appreciative of the kindness and thoughfulness my friends and so many of you showed me. I wish I could thank each of you in person.

On Jan. 8 the Houston Police Department said they found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

A passer-by called Houston police around 8:15 a.m. stating Roland was under an overpass at 610 West Loop and Richmond Avenue.

Officers found her at a Chick-fil-a in the area and confirmed it was the missing 29-year-old.

Roland has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Police do not believe she was assaulted.

During a press conference, police said they believe Roland became confused due to a reaction from medication she was taking.

According to the Associated Press, Roland suffered memory loss as a result of the reaction. Roland told officers that she had become disoriented and confused.

Police said that Roland was searching for her phone, which was found in the car.

Police said she was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday walking alone in a store at a nearby mall. She was also seen in the Heights area.

Roland is a reporter for AggieYell.com, a website that covers Texas A&M athletics.

Roland texted her roommate about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her, KPRC reported.

The man followed Roland back to her home in a blue truck as she parked in the driveway. The truck then drove back around and parked behind her. As Roland left her car the truck sped off.

On Sunday, Roland's mother told KPRC she received a text from her daughter's phone saying "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

The roommate added Roland's jeep was broken into six weeks ago, causing her to be on high-alert. On Monday, the 2010 white Jeep Cherokee was found in the Galleria area.

Houston police said the Jeep was found in a parking lot at 5006 Westheimer Rd. with her phone and other items inside. Roland's purse was found at a nearby business.

The Houston Police Department confirmed they are investigating Roland as a missing person.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

