Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Roland has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

A passer-by called Houston police around 8:15 a.m. stating Roland was under an overpass at 610 West Loop. Officers arrived and confirmed it was the missing 29-year-old.

Police said she was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday walking alone in a store at a nearby mall.

Roland is a reporter for AggieYell.com, a website that covers Texas A&M athletics.

Roland texted her roommate about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her, KPRC reported.

The man followed Roland back to her home in a blue truck as she parked in the driveway. The truck then drove back around and parked behind her. As Roland left her car the truck sped off.

Roland's roommate said she was supposed to meet up with her but has not heard from her since.

On Sunday, Roland's mother told KPRC she received a text from her daughter's phone saying "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

The roommate added Roland's jeep was broken into six weeks ago, causing her to be on high-alert. On Monday, the 2010 white Jeep Cherokee was found in the Galleria area.

Houston police said the Jeep was found in a parking lot at 5006 Westheimer Rd. with her phone and other items inside. Roland's purse was found at a nearby business.

The Houston Police Department confirmed they are investigating Roland as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

