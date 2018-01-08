Multiple crews battle overnight house fire

Multiple fire departments are battling the flames of an overnight house fire in Elm Mott.

Crews from the Elm Mott, Leroy, Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead Fire Departments were called to the home in the 400 block of Tulip Lane just after 1 a.m.

The woman who lives there says she heard crackling and saw flames before calling the fire department. She was able to get out of the home safely with her 3-year-old child.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.