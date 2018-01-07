Traffic Alert: Incident causing delays on I-35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Incident causing delays on I-35

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

TxDOT said an unknown incident is backing up traffic on northbound I-35 at N Loop 363 in Temple. 

The incident is causing back up traffic through Temple to Adams/ Central intersection. 

No other details were available. 

Expect delays and seek alternate routes. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly