41-year-old man dies after motorcycle accident in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said a 41-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle with another motorcyclist on Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the 2300 block of Florence Rd. around 8:10 p.m. in reference to a crash.

When officers arrived they found two motorcycles and two men. One of them was conscious and the other was laying in the roadway.

Officers attempted CPR on the man until EMS arrived.

The 41-year-old man found in the roadway died from his injuries.

Officers were told that the two motorcycles were traveling southbound and at some point, the two bikes collided causing the riders to be ejected.

The other rider was treated at the scene.

