Police search for suspect accused of striking another man with shovel

The College Station Police Department said they are looking for a man who struck another man with a shovel early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a Motel 6 located in the 2300 block of Texas Ave S around 2 a.m., for a report of a man who had been assaulted with a shovel in the parking lot.

Officers searched the area but weren't able to locate the suspect.

The victim told officers that he had gone to his vehicle to grab something, while in the parking lot, a man approached him and began assaulting him.

The victim told police he tried to defend himself, but the suspect took a shovel from a nearby vehicle and began striking him.

The victim dropped his cell phone while running to the office for help.

The suspect took the cell phone and then fled the scene.

The victim was treated for his injuries.

Police said the suspect is described as 6 ft. tall, muscular, bearded, and wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 979-764-3600.

