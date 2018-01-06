Baylor Lady Bears top Kansas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Lady Bears top Kansas

Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Dekeiya Cohen had 15 to help No. 6 Baylor rout Kansas 83-48 on Saturday for its 11th straight victory.
The Lady Bears' Big 12-best defense smothered the Jayhawks, limiting them to 28.6 percent shooting.
Lauren Cox added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Cohen had eight rebounds for Baylor (14-1, 4-0).
Christalah Lyons led Kansas (11-4, 2-2) with 14 points, and Brianna Osorio had 12. Scoring leader Kylee Kopatich was held to seven.
The Lady Bears closed the first quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 10-point advantage. They have eight consecutive victories over Kansas, dating to the 2013-14 season when the Jayhawks pulled off a 76-60 upset.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor started Big 12 play 4-0 for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. The Lady Bears have the Big 12's best scoring offense and defense, and appear to be favorites to capture their eight consecutive conference crown.
Kansas fell to 2-2 in Big 12 play. Those two wins match last year's total for the entire conference schedule, so things seem to be trending upwards for coach Brandon Schneider's squad in his third season in Lawrence.
UP NEXT
Baylor will have an eight-day break before hitting the road again to face Oklahoma.
Kansas will host No. 12 West Virginia on Wednesday.
