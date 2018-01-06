Houston hires Former Baylor Assistant Coaches - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Houston hires Former Baylor Assistant Coaches

HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

Kendal Briles, who was part of his father's Baylor football staff when the program was rocked by a sexual assault scandal, has been hired by the University of Houston.

Coach Major Applewhite announced Saturday the hire of Briles as the associate head football coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The scandal at Baylor led to Briles' father, Art Briles, being fired as head coach, and tattered the university's reputation.

Kendal Briles, a Houston alumnus, spent the 2017 season as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic, where he went after the new Baylor coach didn't retain him as offensive coordinator.

Applewhite also announced the hiring of Randy Clements as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Clements spent the 2017 season at Southeastern University following nine seasons at Baylor.

