Fisher Added to SEC Network’s Finebaum Film Room cast for CFP National Championship

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been added to the lineup for SEC Network’s Finebaum Film Room, part of ESPN’s MegaCast surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship. The show airs live on SEC Network on Monday, January 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Paul Finebaum will be joined by several guests to watch the game and provide constant banter and analysis. SEC Network analysts Gene Chizik and Greg McElroy, as well as other college football commentators, will rotate throughout the championship game. In full Finebaum tradition, the group will take phone calls from fans over the course of the show.