Greywolf vehicles return to Fort Hood from deployment to Kuwait

Back in November, Brooke Bednarz embedded with Fort Hood troops overseas in November and explained the process of how military vehicles are processed and loaded onto ships as Soldiers redeploy home.

From the Port of Shuaiba to Fort Hood, the Greywolf brigade shipped over 2,000 military vehicles before redeploying home from Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

"One of the difficult parts about having vehicles that are actually in storage per say or in transit for a couple months at a time is that all these vehicles have batteries. And so, ultimately, what ends up happening is while they're actually in transit, we disconnect the batteries, and try to reconnect them and hope they fire up," Maj. Peter Crosthwaite of the Greywolf brigade said.

Over 200 soldiers welcomed 58 railcars carrying over 200 of their vehicles back to the Great Place.

"The soldiers are going to be putting down the ramps in between each railcar so that each vehicle can drive safely off the railcars themselves," Sgt. Brennan Reeder of the Greywolf brigade said.

But, occasionally, the trip overseas takes a toll and vehicles need to be craned or towed off the rail cars and undergo maintenance.

Although the 3,000 or so Greywolf soldiers returned home from their deployment in Kuwait back in November, just in time for Thanksgiving, Saturday's train is only train four of 12 to get Greywolf's nearly 2,000 vehicles back home to Fort Hood.

"It's great to receive the equipment ma'am in a timely manner because we have training coming up so we can stay ready, you know, for the fight -- any fight on any nation at the time," Sgt. Reeder added.

As a part of the Army's sustained readiness focus, Greywolf soldiers will be conducting gunneries starting in February.

"Before we go anywhere in support of any type of operation, what we do is we go through a very gated training methodology in order to make sure that we are ready to perform our combat missions," Maj. Crosthwaite added.

It is expected to take a full day to unload a train of 200 plus military vehicles.

