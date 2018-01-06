Family of 6 displaced after house fire in Temple

The Temple Fire Department said a family of six was displaced after a house fire early Saturday.

Fire crews were called out to the 400 block of N. 5th St. around 11 a.m.

When they arrived they found flames and heavy smoke visible from rear of a 2-story wood frame home.

Four people when inside the home when the fire occurred and safely escaped.

The American Red Cross is working to help assist the family with their needs.

The attic and over 50 percent of the second floor were damaged by fire and the first floor received smoke and water damage.

Dollar loss to the house and contents is estimated at over $100,000.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire started in a rear room on the second floor.

It was ruled unintentional with the cause undetermined.

The house fire was under control at 12: 05 p.m.

