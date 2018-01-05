Police departments 'aware' of allegations made on social media surrounding arrest

Two Central Texas police departments have made social media posts stating they were 'aware' of allegations surrounding an arrest.

Harker Heights posted about the undisclosed incident Friday evening and said it was currently under review. The department released no details but said the report review was going to "take some time to complete."

Killeen police also posted about the incident. The department posted that "allegations" surrounding the arrest of a woman named Leah was being referenced in social media posts and that the situation was being investigated.

No other details were released.

