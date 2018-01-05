City of Cameron without water, major water leak leads to shuttin - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City of Cameron without water, major water leak leads to shutting down of water towers

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CAMERON, TEXAS (KXXV) -

Residents of Cameron will have no water due to a major water leak. 

The city said in a press release that a boil water notice was issued late Friday. The city shut down the water towers in order to repair the leak. 

The Water Department plans to repair the leak and expects water service to be restored Saturday morning. 

Residents are asked to boil water before consumption. 

