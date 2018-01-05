City of Cameron rescinds boil water notice - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City of Cameron rescinds boil water notice

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CAMERON, TEXAS (KXXV) -

The boil water notice issued for the city of Cameron has been rescinded. 

Residents of Cameron were with no water due to a major water leak.

The city said in a press release that a boil water notice was issued late Friday. The city shut down the water towers in order to repair the leak. The city announced Monday that the problem was restored. 

