Aggie men's tennis signs top junior player

The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team added the nation’s top junior player to its already talented roster when Patrick Kypson signed with the Maroon & White. Kypson is rated as the top recruit in the 2018 class by tennisrecruiting.net and will join the Aggies this spring to compete in the 2018 dual season.

“The Aggie tennis team got a late Christmas present when Patrick Kypson decided to come join us this spring,” Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton said. “He will bring to a senior laden team a lot of intensity and energy, a shot in the arm for our guys. Since becoming the coach in Aggieland, he is the highest ranked American tennis player to play for the Aggies. I want to thank the USTA and Patrick’s family for entrusting me with this phase of his development in his quest to become a professional tennis player. The team reports today and Kevin, Rick and I can’t wait to get started.”

Kypson reached as high as No. 672 in the ATP World Tour rankings after picking up tour points with a title at the Bluewater Bay Pro Circuit Championships and a semifinal appearance at the City of Sunrise Pro Tennis Classic in 2017. The Raleigh, North Carolina native picked up a pair of doubles wins at the Bay Pro Circuit Championship and advanced to the finals at the Netherlands F1 Futures.

“I am excited to join the Texas A&M team and further develop my tennis abilities,” Kypson said. “I think Aggieland is the best place for me to train especially with the great coaching staff in place in College Station. I am looking forward to starting the spring season next weekend at Arizona State and am really looking to playing with the guys on the team like Arthur Rinderknech, AJ Catanzariti, Jordi Arconada and Juan Carlos Aguilar.”

One of the world's best junior talents, Kypson earned a UTR of 14.32 and a No. 18 ITF Juniors Ranking in July of 2017. Kypson is no stranger to elite competition, the right-hander played in several of the Junior Grand Slams this year; French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. Kypson picked up four wins at Wimbledon including a pair of three-set wins to advance to the semifinals.