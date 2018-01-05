A&M women's tennis opens the year in Hawaii

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens the New Year and concludes its tournament schedule this weekend at the University of Hawaii’s Weinman Foundation Invitational in Honolulu. The Aggies are scheduled to compete Saturday through Monday at the UH Tennis Complex.

“After the winter break, this event will be a great way to get some very good competition right off the bat,” said head coach Mark Weaver, who is in his third season at the helm of the Aggies. “I feel these matches will give us a jump start before we get into our dual match play beginning at home on January 13.”

Other teams represented in the five-day tournament which kicked off Thursday, are 11th-ranked California, Cal State Northridge, Hawaii, No. 25 TCU and Washington State. The draws will be announced prior to competition each day, with the Aggies slated to take the court Saturday at 4 p.m. (12 p.m. HT), Sunday at 6 p.m. (2 p.m. HT) and Monday at 5 p.m. (1 p.m. HT).

Weaver and the Aggies, who received votes in the Oracle/ITA Division I preseason top-25 team rankings released Wednesday, return seniors Domenica Gonzalez, Macarena Olivares and Eva Paalma from last year’s team that went 18-13 and was No. 16 in the final rankings after reaching the NCAA Sweet 16. The Aggies also list four freshmen on the roster, including Riley McQuaid who led A&M in singles victories in the fall with an 8-5 record.

The Aggies closed out the fall at the Rebel Invitational in Las Vegas in November. Highlighting the tournament was Olivares reaching the finals in the No. 1 singles draw, Gonzalez and Paalma competing in the No. 1 doubles finals and McQuaid winning the No. 3 singles consolation.

The trip to Hawaii concludes the Aggies’ tournament season as Texas A&M opens the spring dual season Saturday, January 13 by hosting a doubleheader against UTRGV and Prairie View A&M at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.