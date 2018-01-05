Quilt shows at Waco Convention Center to continue Saturday

Central Texas quilters will continue showing their work at the Waco Convention Center on Saturday.

The group behind one of the shows, Homespun Quilters' Guilt, is hosting its fourth annual event to raise funds for the group and attract new members.

Attendees can buy small quilts made by members of the group and look at more than 130 quilts from quilters from McLennan and Bosque Counties.

A certified judge also recognized four of the quilts out of 114.

"Some of these quilts have taken maybe 2 or 3 years to do depending if they are handquilted or done by machine and it's just to show their work and other quilters in the area to look at our work," Homespun Quilters' Guild Community Service Chair Karen Woodward.

The entry fee for the show is $6 and it will go on from 10 to 4 p.m.

Another quilting show is also taking place at the Waco Convention Center called One Stop Shop Hop. It also has a $6 admission fee.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.