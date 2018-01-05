CTX family warns of dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning following tragic deaths of three generations

A Central Texas family hopes their loved ones' deaths will prevent future carbon monoxide poisoning accidents.

Cody Glass, his father Bryan, and grandfather Steve passed away last weekend after their box trailer turned cabin didn't have proper ventilation.

"Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas. You cannot detect it with your senses, but it's a deadly gas," Thomas Pechal of Temple Fire and Rescue said.

"This is such a tragedy to have lost three generations all in one horrible, tragic accident," Deborah Meyer, a cousin of the Glass family, said.

The three, keeping warm by propane heaters, fell asleep and never woke up.

"Everyone's at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning," Pechal added.

"It doesn't matter if you're young, as for example Cody, or old by his granddad which was 69. Race, colors, age... it doesn't matter, it can happen to you," Meyer added.

As the Glass family said goodbye to their loved ones gone much too soon, they hope their tragedy can be a lifeline for others.

"It gives us a little bit of peace that the family can express that maybe other families can be saved through our grief, and they won't have to go through that," Meyer said.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can also be mistaken for the flu.

"The best precaution is that if you have any gas appliances: gas furnace, central furnace, gas space heater, gas water heater, gas range, fireplace, wood burning stove... have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home and test it," Pechal said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, much like the three Glass men.

It's also estimated 20,000 people have to go to the emergency because they're exposed to those dangerous fumes. Of those, 4,000 are admitted to the hospital. The elderly, babies and people with heart disease or respiratory problems are most at risk.

