Health organization to host a free medical care day

Ascension Medical Mission and Providence Health Center will be hosting a free medical care day at the end of the month.

The free medical care day will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Waco Convention Center located at 100 Washington Ave.

Free services will include medical services for adults and children, adult dental services, vision services for adults and children, breast health exams, spiritual care, and more.

