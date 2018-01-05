Officer brings crash victim 'back to life' after performing CPR - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officer brings crash victim 'back to life' after performing CPR

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said an officer brought a woman 'back to life' after being unconscious due to a car crash Friday afternoon. 

Around 2 p.m. officers were called out to an injury crash near I-35 and New Road. 

Police determined a vehicle was exiting I-35 near when it struck two other vehicles, then parking signs and a car in the Hooters Restaurant parking lot. 

When officers arrived they found the driver of the car, a 54-year-old woman unconscious. 

The officer found she was not breathing and had no pulse. 

The officer performed life-saving CPR on her and brought her 'back to life'.

Additional units and medical assistance arrived and transported the woman to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest Hospital. 

Her condition is unknown. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

