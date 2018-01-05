Next Twin Peaks trial scheduled for Jan. 23

The next Twin Peaks trial has been set for later in Jan.

The trial for Burton George Bergman is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23.

Bergman's attorney, Clint Broden, said Friday that he rescinded his motion to dismiss McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna. Broden said he rescinded his motion because his client wanted a speedy trial and if the motion was kept in place, the trial could be delayed another six to nine months.

The first Twin Peaks trial, for Christopher Jacob Carrizal, ended in a mistrial in Nov.

The discovery, witness list, etc. is due to the defense from the DA next Friday.

