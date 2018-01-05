Houston Rodeo concert lineup released

The Houston Rodeo released its 2018 concert lineup this week.

Country star Garth Brooks will be opening and closing the rodeo with performances in between by Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Leon Bridges, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Cody Johnson, Calibre 50, Zac Brown Band, J Balvin, OneRepublic, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Brad Paisley.

The rodeo will be from Feb. 27 to March 18.

